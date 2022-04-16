Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

