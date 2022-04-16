Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

