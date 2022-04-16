Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

