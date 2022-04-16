Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.