Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

