Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 247.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Workday by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 619.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.67 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.95. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.