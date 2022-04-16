Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

