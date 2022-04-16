Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,355 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 54,884 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE HLF opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

