Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.