Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Loews by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Loews by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Loews by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

