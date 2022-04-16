Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.43.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.