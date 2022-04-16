Node Runners Price Tops $16.93 on Major Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $16.93 or 0.00042175 BTC on popular exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $416,028.78 and approximately $297.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

