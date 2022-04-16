Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $263.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.72. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

