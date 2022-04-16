Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in March

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

