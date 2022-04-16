Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,613. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.61 and its 200-day moving average is $397.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

