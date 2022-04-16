Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $51,778,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 409.6% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 164,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $214.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.47.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

