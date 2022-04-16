Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

