Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,696,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,573. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

