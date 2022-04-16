Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of AM opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

