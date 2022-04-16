Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

