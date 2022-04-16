Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.