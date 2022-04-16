Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 214 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 95,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

