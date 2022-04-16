Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $300.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.24 and its 200 day moving average is $296.20. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.