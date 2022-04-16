Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

