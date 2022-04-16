Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 399 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,664,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $263.87 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.