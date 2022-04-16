Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 7,144 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $72.51 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

