Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,231 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 70.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

NYSE:CI opened at $259.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

