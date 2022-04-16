Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

