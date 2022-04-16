Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

