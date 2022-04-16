Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $97.17.

