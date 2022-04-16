Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $265.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.92. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

