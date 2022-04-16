Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $23,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

