Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 569,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 327,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $32.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

