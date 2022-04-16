Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.48 and a 200 day moving average of $291.05. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

