Nova LifeStyle (NVFY) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nova LifeStyle to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle -155.80% -40.05% -35.06% Nova LifeStyle Competitors -9.89% -23.68% -0.04%

Risk & Volatility

Nova LifeStyle has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova LifeStyle’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle $12.81 million -$19.96 million -0.37 Nova LifeStyle Competitors $1.47 billion $99.28 million 11.18

Nova LifeStyle’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nova LifeStyle. Nova LifeStyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nova LifeStyle and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova LifeStyle Competitors 89 423 523 40 2.48

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Nova LifeStyle’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova LifeStyle has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nova LifeStyle peers beat Nova LifeStyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nova LifeStyle (Get Rating)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinics, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Diamond Sofa brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

