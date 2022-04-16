Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

