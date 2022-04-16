Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $18,273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 445,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

