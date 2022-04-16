Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.