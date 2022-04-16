Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

