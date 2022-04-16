Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $87.40. 3,310,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

