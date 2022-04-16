NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,556. NuGene International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
NuGene International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuGene International (NUGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.