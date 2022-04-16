NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,556. NuGene International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

