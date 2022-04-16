Nuvectis Pharma’s (NVCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.04.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 8,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,650 over the last ninety days.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

