Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of QQQX opened at $26.46 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
