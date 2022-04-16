Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,303. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

