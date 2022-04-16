Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 708,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,841. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

