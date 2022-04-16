OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to announce $93.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $412.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. 213,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

