ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.0938 on Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4,197.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.02 or 0.07491563 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.09 or 0.99813802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041738 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.