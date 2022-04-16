OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $24.00 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.53.
OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCIN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.