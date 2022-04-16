OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $24.00 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

