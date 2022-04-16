OKCash (OK) Price Down 4.7% This Week

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $411,348.40 and approximately $77.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,411.29 or 0.99945443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00059989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,779,100 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

