Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $264.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.09 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average of $319.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

